We failed you Kasee – Churchill show comedian Karis speaks after death of colleague

Churchill show comedian Karis has said that they (comedians) failed their colleague Kasee, who passed away on Sunday evening, while he was headed home.

In his post, Karis said that they failed Kasee the same way they also failed late comedian Njenga Mswahili who was under depression, before he died.

He went on to mention that they did not fail to be there for them by choice but because they were also fighting their own demons.

“WE FAILED YOU KASEE...when things started going astray WE FAILED BEING THERE FOR YOU. But its not that we assumed it but because WE WERE ALSO FIGHTING OUR OWN DEMONS we failed you Kasee THE SAME WAY WE FAILED NJENGA MSWAHILI and I remember visiting him at Mathare hospital then after a few months he is GONE....R.I.P NOW YOU,” said Karis in part.

He added that the challenges they face as comedians leading them into doing drugs or getting depressed and feeling rejected does not just happen, but is caused by something that needs to be addressed.

The comedian mentioned that it is sad, he does not know what they can do to prevent another comedian from falling victim of the same.

“EVERY OUTCOME HAS A COURSE people don't just result into drinking or drugs from the blue there is a push a triger and depression, confusion, rejection, and stress are the main culprits.... It's just sad I Don't know what WE CAN Do to prevent another person going that road ...😔😔😔😔,” said Karis.

Churchill show comedian Joseph Musyoki Kivindu popularly known as Kasee died on June 28th, 2020.

The sudden demise of the funnyman was made public by Mwalimu Churchill who condoled with his family.

“A really sad way to end the week.it is a bitter pill to swallow but then we cannot question God’s plans.. My deepest condolences to the family & friends of Kasee..May your hearts find peace from the almighty. #safirisalamakasee Meanwhile I’ve received sad news that comedian Kasee is no more..So sad,” announced Mwalimu Churchill.