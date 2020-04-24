We first met on Tinder – Kiss FM's Kamene Goro and Andrew Kibe reveal

Kiss 100 breakfast show presenters Kamene Goro and Andrew Kibe have disclosed that they first met on dating app Tinder.

Speaking as they took their listeners down memory lane, Ms Kamene said she first matched with seven guys and only met one who resided in Karen, but he didn’t like how he looked different with the pictures on Tinder.

She later on met Andrew Kibe and liked his profile and they matched. According to her, she had seen his videos and wanted to find out if what he said in the videos was true.

Kamene Goro narrated that her first impression of Kibe was that he looked funny but her love for ‘special’ people got them talking and they exchanged numbers, adding that since then their conversations have always been great.

“I continued on Tinder and then I matched with Kibe. Let me tell you why I swiped right on Kibe, I had seen this guy’s videos and I was like I need to see if this stuff is real. We started talking, gave Kibe my phone number. First impression you looked like you had a lazy eye and like a kamdomo ina slouch but you know It’s okay I’m into special looking people. But I was like I think he’s funny and then we started talking and our conversation has always been great,” said Kamene.

According to Kibe, his first impression of Ms Kamene was that he had found an upgrade and will now be dealing with ladies from Karen and Runda.

He however, noted that when they first met, he realized she was just like other ladies out there.

“To be very honest this what I thought, Kibe this is your day to upgrade. My mind I was saying Kibe the Lord ameuonekania tinder has given you an upgrade and you start eating from Karen and Runda… I knew by the time me and you were hooking up, I will have upgraded but when I met you I realized you are just a kawaida chick,” said Andrew Kibe.

This according to them, happened before they started working together.