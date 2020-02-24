Late Tanzanian Billionaire Reginald Mengi’s wife Jacqueline Mengi has revealed that his family has blocked her and her children from visiting his grave.

In a tweet, Ms Mengi said that she had kept quiet for long and it was time for her to speak.

The mother of two went on to say that she has been asked to seek permission first before visiting her late husband’s grave, adding that she is tired of seeing her children suffer.

We have been blocked from visiting his grave – Jacqueline Mengi speaks months after death of Billionaire husband

“Nimenyamaza kwa mengi sana tu. Mmefikia hatua ya kunizuia mimi na wanangu kuingia kwenye kaburi la mume wangu, tunafukuzwa eti mpaka tuombe ruhusa ya kuingia kwenye kaburi la mume na Baba wa watoto wangu! Nimechoka, sitakubali kuendelea kuona wanangu wakisononeka na sitakaa kimya,” she tweeted.

This comes barely 10 months after her billionaire husband passed while he was in Dubai.

Reginald Mengi’s death was first announced by media houses under his IPP Media group that owns 11 newspapers, radio and television stations as well as internet properties.

Reginald Mengi is dead

Mengi who was 75 years old at the time of his death got married to Jacqueline Mengi in 2015 and they were blessed with twins. He also had three children with his first wife Mercy Anne Mengi.

It later emerged that in his will, Dr Mengi had left most of his wealth to his twin sons and a move that saw his other children move to court over the matter.

The court is yet to make a ruling on the same.