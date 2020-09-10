On Wednesday, a video of Tanzanian video vixen and fashionpreneur Hamisa Mobetto in the company of her Baby Daddy Diamond Platnumz and their son Dylan went viral.

The two who command millions of followers on social media have been the talk of town since the video was first uploaded on their son’s Instagram page.

The video uploaded in bits, begins with Diamond and the son Dylan inside his car before Hamisa later on showed her face, revealing that she was the one taking the videos.

Hamisa Mobetto with son Dylan

Diamond Platnumz's son Dylan

Fans who could not hold their words commented on the videos saying that they love them as a couple, as others asked Ms Mobetto to have another child with the singer.

Others used the moment to throw shade and attack Diamond Platnumz’s other baby mama’s Tanasha Donna and Zari Hassan, some mentioning that Zari will have her children dance to Diamond’s songs as a way of getting back at Hamisa.

This comes even as Hamisa Mobetto and Zari Hassan every once in a while, throw shade at one another indirectly. Diamond cheated on Zari with Hamisa and they had a son Dylan.

Photos from Dylan's Birthday Party / Hamisa Mobetto

Here are some the reactions;

evakeji211 Wow misa we need a baby girl soon❤️❤️ may god bless u all

aim_richie_ ko inamaana mlishinda wote tokea asubuhii mbaka jionii sawa si tunasubilii tu mdogo ake🤣🤣🤣 ila mondi kama upo na hamisa apo ni kwenye garii sio geto maana wee nawee wewee zipu mbovuu🚶‍♂️🚶‍♂️🚶‍♂️🚶‍♂️🚶‍♂️

abdyfatma1 😂😂😂😂 Kina tifa watachezeshwa jeje leo hadi wakome

prettyawesome_18 Sauzi kesho watanunua nyumba tatu, magari manne,roses na chocolate..

official_mwalimu_kenyanboy Jamani aka kafamilia nakapenda Sana ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

goldentzfanpage Tuleteee Na Za Birthday Misaah😘 Tena Wote Mlivaa Sare Black Mwaga Zote Mama Uwiiiiiiiii Hizi Spana Za Moto... This Is Too Much To Handle For All Nyanya Rukia Team

ze_real_mamu Wengine waendelee kusubir mipaka ifunguliwe itoshe kusema watoto wote wanahudumiwa na baba yao co wale tuu wabibiyenu😂😂😂😂mkiletewa viumbwa tu matangazo ig😆😆😆👌👌

johynnatz Mungu wanguu zarii atakufaa

reyma_bright Tuitie shost yako tanasha acomment naizi ukewwnza mchezo

hamisa_mobett0 Uyu mtoto anatibu hadi wenye vichaa sugu mamae😂🙌🙌

katusiime51 Tanasha Donna wea a uuuuu😂😂😂😂😂😂come see

