KTN News Swahili news anchor Fridah Mwaka has set the record straight on reports that she dated music producer Saint P.

Speaking on Billy O'clock, Ms. Mwaka who walked down the aisle with her husband last year said she had good chemistry with Saint P as they worked together on Kubamba Radio.

she acknowledged that their friendship got to many people, and some even offered to provide all they needed for their wedding.

We never dated, we never kissed – KTN news anchor sets record straight on dating Saint P

"Sijadate Saint P. We never dated, we never kissed. Saint P tulikwa tunafanya naye show ya radio sasa chemistry yetu ilizengua watu wengi sana kwa sababu tuliingiana kabisa. Mpaka kuna watu katika hii industry walikuwa wamejitolea kununua kreti za soda. Kuna watu walikuwa wamejitolea kuwa Emcee. Grounds tulikuwa tushapatiwa sisi za harusi. Watu wanasema kama wewe na Saint P mnaoana basi tumewapatia hayo mambo yote," said Mwaka.

In the interview, she also explained why she has not yet adopted her husband's name like other people do, stating that she is a brand on her own.

She mentioned that her husband is okay with the decision and it's not a big deal at all.

"Fridah Mwaka is a brand on its own so we agreed mimi na bwanangu kuwa ni maisha yangu. Aliniambia at the end of it all I’m your husband. Whether you say my name or not it doesn’t add anything," she added.

In November 2019, Fridah Mwaka and her longtime boyfriend (now husband) formalized their union in the affair attended by close friends and family members.

