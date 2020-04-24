Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi’s nephew Didier Madzayo has apologized to Kenyans on behalf of his uncle and family, stating that he would not wish anybody what the DG went through over his Covid-19 situation.

The UK-based musician and DG Saburi's nephew expressed displeasure in people who were wishing his uncle death, wondering what happened to humanity.

“Allow me to point out that there has been a lot going on and so many hurtful overwhelming comments that have been issued or directed to Deputy Governor Kilifi County. to an extent of people wishing him dead. 🤔🤔Wow what happened to humanity? Have we really lost ourselves that much? Even during these trying times we just so blinded by aimless feelings of anger,” reads part Didier Madzayo.

We were attacked from all angles- Kilifi Deputy Governor's nephew Didier Madzayo speaks out

Public Apology

Madzayo pointed out that his entire family went through an emotional turmoil due to the endless attacks from members of the public over the DG's actions, despite him acknowledging his mistakes and apologizing.

“My question to anyone irritated or moved by this post is; What happened to People taking in apologies and moving on with life? What really happened to”I am sorry.” or even say the words “I forgive you?” Is compassion so far fetched that we cannot come to terms with it? I must admit that this self-isolation period has made me realise Sorry can go a long way. I apologise in place of The Deputy Governor Kilifi County. As for Deputy Governor Kilifi County, Your family is behind you and we are Counting down the days and minutes until all this is over. We know you have been through so much. And you do not need to reply — on behalf of everyone who believes in you I just wanted to send a quick reminder that We love you, We believe in you, and We are here for you. Personally, I want you to know that I'm so proud of how you’ve been balancing everything lately,” added Didier.

Madzayo also asked Kenyans to adhere to all the measures put in place by the Ministry of Health to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

Saburi Released

Madzayo's statement came just days after his uncle Saburi was released on a Sh200,000 cash bail after he was arrested and charged for refusing to self-quarantine after returning from Germany.

Saburi was released by a Mombasa Court after he denied exposing Kenyans to Coronavirus (COVID-19) and ordered to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Earlier on, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced that the DG had been given a clean bill of health after three Coronavirus tests conducted on him came back negative.