We were famous without much, people mocked us in our faces - Kate Actress on her career

Ex-Mother-in-law actress Catherine Kamau who is popularly known as Kate Actress has disclosed that when she began her acting career with her cousin, they were famous but did not have much and people laughed and mocked them.

According to her this happened each time the stood in Matatu's to save some money for meals.

Narrating her experiences, Kate Actress said at the time she lived with her cousin and colleague at Mother-in-law in a bedsitter in Maringo estate.

“@chriskirwa this story (check his post) took me way back . reminded me of my awesome cousin @jacqytina and I in Maringo estate in our ka bed sitter , we were famous without much , people laughed , and mocked us ‘in our faces , ati , “kwani Hawa hawananga pesa “ tukiwa tumesimama kwa mat to save money for that days dinner 😔.. mungu ni nani?” said part of her post.

She went on to say that years later, God opened doors for them and they now live comfortable lives.

Kate Actress appealed to fans to be kind to them, pointing out that talents make them famous, but that does not necessarily translate to them living good lives.

She also urged artistes not to give up, even if things get tough, but continue working hard.

“God opened doors for us eventually after many years, God you are faithful 😭🙏🏿guys , Please be kind , our jobs and talents may make us famous but trust me , we are all not living that good life . Shout out to my fellow hardworking artistes out there struggling to make it , please don’t give up , and I pray that the universe conspires in your favour SOON , your story will be told 🙏🏿,” said Kate.

Her post came shortly after event organizer and MC Chris Kirwa shared details of how he struggled to get to be who he is today.