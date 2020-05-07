Weezdom comes clean on leaked photos in bed with Nicah the Queen

Singer Weezdom who recently announced that he had quit doing gospel music has spoken on his leaded photos in bed with gospel singer Nicah the Queen.

Speaking when he appeared on Chat Spot, the singer said that he does not know who leaked the pictures online.

He also acknowledged to having dated Nicah, but the fact that he did not make the affair public means he respects her and her ex-Dr Ofweneke who is like a big brother to him.

“Kama nishawai kuwa na yeye, nilikuwa na yeye lakini the fact that time nilikuwa nay eye hakuna mahali niliwahi sema na hakuna mahali niliwahi post nikumaanisha kuna respect enye nampea na kuna respect napea msee mwenye alikuwa nay eye. Narespect sana Dr Ofweneke ni bro yangu mkubwa ni msee amenisupport and that’s why hata time nilikuwa na Nicah sikuwahi taka kujionesha niko nay eye kwa hivyo kwenye hio picha ilitoka, hata mimi najiulizanga ilitoka wapi,” said Weezdom.

He further pointed out that everyone has a past, and that it sometimes comes back to haunt us in one way or another.

“Kila msee ako na past na past ikiamua kukuhaunt hakuna kitu unaweza fanya mimi kitu ilinichekesha ni kuona wasee wa Gospel wakisema ati ni mimi nataka kutrend kwani naweza kuwa mjing aje intake kutrend na kitu kama hio wakati niko kwa relationship wakati nina mamangu kwa mtandao inamfikia,” added Weezdom.

Weezdom and Nicah the queen raises eyebrows as their photos in bed surface online

In bed with Nicah

In December 2019, Weezdom then an EMB signee was at the center of a scandal, after photos of himself in bed with Nicah the Queen were leaked on the internet.

In the photos, Weezdom was seen shirtless in bed with Nicah the Queen. In another photo, he was seen holding Nicah’s boobs from behind as they posed for the photos.