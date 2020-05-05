Tanzanian sweetheart and actress Wema Sepetu has landed a new ambassadorial role with Red Gold.

In an announcement she made via her Instagram page, the screen siren said that she is now the official brand ambassador of the food and spice brand.

She went on to say that the brand will be the official sponsor of her newly launched cooking show ‘Cook with Wema Sepetu’.

Wema Sepetu lands new ambassadorial job

“Ninayo furaha kutangaza Rasmi kuwa Mimi ni Brand Ambassador wa RedGold na pia RedGold ndo Sponsor wetu wa kwanza kabisa kwenye kipindi chetu pendwa cha Cook with Wema Sepetu kinachoruka kupitia Application yangu...” she wrote.

Cook with Wema

In March 2020, the Bongo actress launched her own cooking show "Cook with Wema Sepetu" that airs via her mobile phone application dubbed Wema App and her YouTube channel.

According to her, the cooking show will be hosting different celebrities, who will partake in the cooking show, while narrating their struggles in the quest to build a name for themselves in the entertainment and other industries where they ply their trades.

In the first episode, Ms Sepetu hosted legendary Bongo Flava artiste Prince Dully Sykes who narrated how he has managed to remain relevant in the music industry over the years.

“Catch Us Today katika First Episode ya "Cook with Wema Sepetu"... Hiki kipindi bwana kina utamu wake mwingi sana... Kila navyoki preview nina uhakika my subscribers mtafurahia sana.... There is just soooo much fun and I love it.... 🥰☺️🥰☺️Enjoy yourselves with my App mkiwa mmetulia ndani wenyewe mnajikinga zenu na Corona akee... Tuendelee kuomba Mungu atuvushe na janga hili salama... 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 .” shared Wema Sepetu.