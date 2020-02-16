Bongo Movie actress Wema Sepetu has lost his brother Mkusa Sepetu.

The award winning actress took to Instagram to share the sad news with the caption “RIP my Brother... Rest Easy kaka angu... 🙏🏼😔🙏🏼 Mkusa Sepetu...”

Her fans came out in large numbers to pass their condolences and sympathize with her during this difficult time of mourning, assuring her of their support and prayers.

Wema Sepetu in mourning

This comes a few days after Wema Sepetu was summoned by the Late Stephen Kanumba’s mother Flora Mutegoa after learning that she aborted her son’s pregnancies twice.

In a recent interview with a local daily in Tanzania, Mama Kanumba said that she was in shock when she heard Wema’s confession but insisted that actress should find her with immediate effect.

“Jamani mpaka nywele zilinisisimka kabisa, natamani sana kuongea na Wema nikae naye maana uzuri ni kwamba amekiri mwenyewe kuwa alitoa mimba za mwanangu, yaani imeniumiza sana jamani. Natamani sana Wema aje nimuone, nina kitu nataka kumwambia na ninampenda kwa sababu ni binti wa tofauti sana kuliko alivyo Lulu, kwani kila anionapo popote anakuwa na furaha sana na mimi. Natamani Kanumba angekuwepo jamani,” Said Kanumba’s mother.

I aborted Kanumba’s pregnancies twice- Wema Sepetu opens up for the first time

A few weeks ago, Ms Wema disclosed that she aborted the late Steven Kanumba’s pregnancies twice, at time the two had an affair.

In a recent interview on her Wema App, the actress disclosed that the first abortion was an agreement between them (Wema and Kanumba) but the second one was done secretly without Kanumba’s knowledge.

Her explanation pointed out that she opted to have the abortions on grounds that she was still very young and not ready to be a mother.