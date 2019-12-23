Tanzanian sweetheart Wema Sepetu has spoken after reports that she was proposed to by her new boyfriend.

Speaking to Global Publishers, Ms Sepetu who did not confirm whether it was true or not said that it comes with luck, and when her time comes she will be grateful.

She went on to say that the most important thing is to pray that, that day comes.

Wema Sepetu speaks after she was allegedly proposed to by her new boyfriend Danzak (Global Publishers)

“Unajua siku zote jambo la heri linaenda na heri hivyo basi kama ikifika hiyo siku mimi nitashukuru na itakuwa wakati wangu umefika sina zaidi la kusema kikubwa ni kuomba hiyo siku ifike na hilo jambo litimie,” said Wema Sepetu.

Her words came after reports went around saying that she had been proposed to by her new found love Danzak.

Danzak whose real name is Hamdan Zakwani is a Tanzanian pilot and also a Bongo Musician.

In January 2019, Danzak declared his undying love for Madam Wema and that he wanted to settle down with her, an offer she turned down saying that she would never get married to any Tanzanian musician.

It is also reported that the two have been growing closer since and have been spotted together in several events.