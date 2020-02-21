Bongo Movies actress Wema Sepetu has revealed why she has never followed her ex-boyfriend Diamond Platnumz, on Instagram.

Speaking to the media, Ms Sepetu who was responding to questions raised by fans after they realized the two did not follow one another said that, she has never followed the singer, and he doesn’t follow her.

She added that they agreed they would not follow each other when they were still dating, and that remains to date.

Why I have never followed Diamond Platnumz – Wema Sepetu

“Lakini mimi na Diamond sio kwamba nimemunfollow. Sijawai kumfollow Diamond. Hata wakati na date naye tulishaamua kwamba hatufollowani. Sijawai kumfollow naye pia hakuwai kunifollow and hatuna shida mbona tunaongea,” said Madam Wema.

Wasafi TV show

The Tanzanian Sweetheart went ahead to explain why her much anticipated show on Diamond Platnumz owned Wasafi TV has not come to fruition.

She stated that the show was to be created by herself and two others (Zamaradi Mketema and Aunty Ezekiel), but Wasafi was at the time not ready to create content and as time passed by, a lot of things happened.

Why I have never followed Diamond Platnumz – Wema Sepetu

They went on to have a little difference between them that got the show cancelled.

“Ilikuwepo ni plan ambayo tulikuwa tunayo na kipindi ambacho tulikuwa tunaenda kupeperusha si kipindi changu mimi pekeangu. Ni kipindi ambacho kilikuwa linafaa kujumuisha mimi, Zamaradi na Aunty and Wasafi walikuwa bado hawajaanza kuwa stable kwenye kuanza kushoot content, but then siku zinavyozidi kwenda watu wanakuwa na majukumu na hivyo and then hatujatulia kukawa na controversy baina ya Diamond na Zama na mimi vikawa vimetokea vitu vingi,” said Wema Sepetu.