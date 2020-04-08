Wema Sepetu’s love letter to late Kanumba after confessing she aborted his pregnancy

Actress Wema Sepetu has penned down a heartfelt tribute to the late Steven Kanumba,as the world marks 8 years since his demise.

Ms Sepetu opted to celebrate the late Kanumba with a special love letter remembering their good old days when they were madly in love and the awards the actor won before his death.

"Keep Resting Easy My Booboo...🥰❣️🥰...In our Hearts Always & Forever... . Picha ya Kwanza- Kwa mara ya Kwanza Booboo wangu amepata award yake ya Kwanza ya John Reeber... .Picha ya pili- Moja katika scenes za movie yetu ya kwanza pamoja "A point of no return" Picha ya tatu- moja kati ya scenes za movie ya Pili "Red Valentine".Picha ya nne- tulikuwa Kwenye Band Akudo Impact...🤣 Booboo alipenda sana Mziki wa Band... We used to have a good time... 🥰🥰 Picha ya Tatu- Mapenzi Tele... Ona macho yetu...🥰🥰🥰Tulikuwa sooo inlove... I miss you so much... Loving u all day, eerday booboo...!!!" reads Wema Sepetu's letter.

Abortion

The love letter comes weeks after Wema confessed to have aborted the late Kanumba's pregnancies twice.

The actress disclosed that the first abortion was an agreement between them (Wema and Kanumba) but the second one was done secretly without Kanumba’s knowledge.

Her explanation pointed out that she opted to have the abortions on grounds that she was still very young and not ready to be a mother.

Manslaughter

Steven Kanumba, a renown Bongo Movie actor passed on April 7th, 2012 after he was allegedly pushed violently downstairs by his then girlfriend Elizabeth Lulu Michael.

The actress (Lulu Michael) was then sentenced to a two-year jail term on November 13, 2017 for accidentally killing Kanumba.

The award-winning actress was accused of pushing Kanumba violently where he fell and received a fatal blow to his head. She was 17 years old then and was arrested and taken into custody at Oysterbay Police Station before she was later charged with murder and remanded at a Tanzanian prison.

In May 2018, Lulu was freed from Jail and allowed to serve a community service sentence.

