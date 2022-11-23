When Chameleone ‘begged’ to give Bebe’s son collabo

Chameleone made this request a couple of months back while appearing on NBS Entertainment broadcast, NBS After 5.

Pulse Live Uganda

According to Chameleone, this collaboration would help to propel Hendrick’s budding musical career to greater heights.

“If Bebe Cool gives his son a collabo, it will push him harder,” he said.

To stress his desire, Chameleone further noted that if Bebe Cool was not willing to give Hendrick the collabo, he should be permitted to give the collabo to the former himself.

“If he is not able to give it to him, he should permit me to give it to him,” he noted.

Bebe’s son Allan Hendrick has been doing music for over three years but he is yet to attain mainstream success.

This could be the primary reason as to why Chameleone insists that he should be given a collaboration by his dad.

In a slight gesture of braggadocio, Chameleone asks Hendrick not to meddle in issues concerning both himself and Bebe Cool.

“I am also a father to you. Do not involve yourself in issues to do with myself and your dad. Those are adult issues you will not be able to handle,” he brags.

Like the great salesman he is, Chameleone concludes his request with the re-assurance that once granted the opportunity, his collaboration with Allan is destined to be a hit song.

“Once the song is done, your dad will watch it on TV and admit that will have made a hit song,” he notes.