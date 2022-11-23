RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

When Chameleone ‘begged’ to give Bebe’s son collabo

Trevor Taremwa

Chameleone and Bebe Cool have maintained an enduring friendship that has seen them toil as youngsters in the streets of Nairobi to the current music superstars that they are today.

Allan Hendrick Ssali (left) with Chameleone
Allan Hendrick Ssali (left) with Chameleone

However, Chameleone still thirsts to see that the baton is passed on to their offspring as he requested Bebe Cool to record a collaboration with his son, Allan Hendrick.

Chameleone made this request a couple of months back while appearing on NBS Entertainment broadcast, NBS After 5.

Hendrick aka Paper Daddy and Bebe Cool
Hendrick aka Paper Daddy and Bebe Cool Pulse Live Uganda

According to Chameleone, this collaboration would help to propel Hendrick’s budding musical career to greater heights.

“If Bebe Cool gives his son a collabo, it will push him harder,” he said.

To stress his desire, Chameleone further noted that if Bebe Cool was not willing to give Hendrick the collabo, he should be permitted to give the collabo to the former himself.

“If he is not able to give it to him, he should permit me to give it to him,” he noted.

Bebe’s son Allan Hendrick has been doing music for over three years but he is yet to attain mainstream success.

This could be the primary reason as to why Chameleone insists that he should be given a collaboration by his dad.

In a slight gesture of braggadocio, Chameleone asks Hendrick not to meddle in issues concerning both himself and Bebe Cool.

“I am also a father to you. Do not involve yourself in issues to do with myself and your dad. Those are adult issues you will not be able to handle,” he brags.

Like the great salesman he is, Chameleone concludes his request with the re-assurance that once granted the opportunity, his collaboration with Allan is destined to be a hit song.

“Once the song is done, your dad will watch it on TV and admit that will have made a hit song,” he notes.

Fast forward today, a collabo between Hendrick and either parties is yet to surface and true to Chameleone’s words, it might just be the missing link in the youngster’s musical journey.

Trevor Taremwa
Karen Nyamu scornfully fires back at a fan asking her to date fellow politicians

Karen Nyamu scornfully fires back at a fan asking her to date fellow politicians

Nana Owiti describes mixed emotions after featuring in hubby King Kaka's video

Nana Owiti describes mixed emotions after featuring in hubby King Kaka's video

Nick Cannon says he might be done having children as he expects his 12th baby

Nick Cannon says he might be done having children as he expects his 12th baby

Mama Dangote reveals woman Diamond is now dating

Mama Dangote reveals woman Diamond is now dating

King Kaka teams up with Kidum in new gratitude song 'Ahsante'

King Kaka teams up with Kidum in new gratitude song 'Ahsante'

Teni, Ayra Starr, Oxlade, Black Sherif to appear in Stormzy's new album

Teni, Ayra Starr, Oxlade, Black Sherif to appear in Stormzy's new album

Daddy Owen on why he is not interested in remarrying anymore

Daddy Owen on why he is not interested in remarrying anymore

Comedian Arap Uria lands lucrative deals as he flies out for the World Cup

Comedian Arap Uria lands lucrative deals as he flies out for the World Cup

