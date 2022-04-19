RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

How The Filosofia Sherehe Mtaani Event lit up the City of Nakuru this Easter Weekend

When the Street Filosofia Sherehe Mtaani came to Nakuru last Saturday, it was to give the residents of Pipeline, Nakuru a chance to show what exactly they are about.

Where you come from has a big effect on how you behave and what kind of values drive your life. Sherehe Mtaani which is part of their ongoing Street Filosofia campaign. The Street Filosofia campaign is all about celebrating the strong affiliation and pride of the streets/hoods that fans and consumers of Chrome come from.

It celebrates the vibrance of the brand and the passion that everyone has within them for the places that they grew up in and hail from.

Last weekend’s event took place at Pipeline Inn and saw Nakuru Massive join DJ Nyc on stage alongside Rekles. Both of them kept the party jumping with high-energy performances.

Follow Chrome on all social media @Chrome_KE to be a part of the Street Filosofia movement and bring Sherehe Mtaani to your Mtaa.

#FeatureByChrome

