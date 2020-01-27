Gospel singer and EMB boss Kevin Bahati had former producer, Producer Paulo arrested for the second time, on Saturday.

According to the producer, someone called him to go pick an award he had won earlier from town and on getting there, he was arrested and taken back to central police station where he spent the night.

“Bahati and Weezdom came to the station and said Producer was spoiling his name because they had agreed before that he was not supposed to say anything about what happened during the first arrest. So basically Bahati said he was taking him to jail,” said Producer Paulo’s lawyer called Kioko.

Why Bahati had former Producer re-arrested

He added; “They are saying that he stole some table and sound proof from Bahati’s studio. The other side is that Bahati gave him these when he was upgrading his studio. So we don’t know why Bahati is taking him on rounds, but I perceive this to be intimidation.”

Paulo’s lawyer said that they have decided to go to court and they are only waiting for the singer to record his statement adding that his client feels intimidated by the frequent arrests.

This is the second time Bahati has had Producer Paulo arrested after choosing to help singer Peter Blessing who opted to leave EMB Records where he was signed.

During the first arrest, Paulo was arrested alongside Peter Blessing who spent three days behind bars after someone tricked them into an interview with Daily Nation.