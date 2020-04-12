Milele FM Boss Alex Mwakideu has disclosed that he has been living an alcohol free life for the past 6 months.

In an interview on Switch TV, Mwakideu pointed out that he decided to quit alcohol in honour of his late mother, who had asked him to do so on several occasions before she passed on.

“Nilikuwa na kata Maji sana Joyce, Lakini Mamangu alikuwa ananiambia sana, wewe wacha tu maana itakusaidia nini hii pombe mara nyinyi sana. Na si yeye tu hata Baba yangu Mzazi pia alikuwa ananiambia, Nakumbuka siku moja, aliniambia Mazuri mengi Duniani Mabaya wayatafutiani. Mimi nilikuwa napenda Whisky sana, na Chupa Moja ile nilikuwa naweza nunua ilikuwa kama Elfu nane ivi kwa wines and spirits na kwa Bar ilikuwa kama Elfu Kumi na Moja kupanda. Lakini ananiambia babangu hii ni elfu kumi na Moja, hii pakiti ya maziwa ni shilling hamsini, Na Mamangu pia alikuwa ananiambia wacha tu pombe, mimi sipendei tu unavyokunywa pombe, haijawahi kusaidia mtu hata Mmoja. Sasa nilikuwa nimeweka ahadi kuwa siku moja nitaiwacha na ataona a furahi lakini sasa yeye alitangulia mbele za haki kabla niache. Lakini natumani kule aliko anafurahia kwa sasabu niliacha, na zile zote zilikuwa nyumbani nikapeana zote kwa wale ambao bado wanatumia. Sasa hivi naelekea mwezi wa Sita" said Mwakideu.

Alex Mwakideu

Mother’s death

His revelation comes a few months after his mother passed on after ailing for some time.

Speaking on his mother’s sudden demise, Mwakideu admitted that he was totally lost, with no words to describe what he was going through at the time.

“For the first time... Am lost. Totally lost. Totally. I don't know what to type, what to do, where to start... I am lost. I will miss you mom. I will miss you so much. And I will love you forever. Thank you for being the BEST mom EVER. Rest with the Angels.. #RIPMom,” said Mwakideu.

Mwakideui with his mum (Instagram)

Emmy Mwakideu

The sudden demise of Mwakideu’s mother came months after he had lost his sister Emmy Mwakideu.

The late Emmy Mwakideu was diagnosed with cancer late 2017 and succumbed to the disease on January 11th.

“Emmy battled with cancer since late 2017 and on 11.o1.2019 she rested in the lord. The memorial service will be held this Saturday, 19th January 2019 at Nairobi Baptist Church (Ngong Road) from 10:a0am,” read part of the Obituary message.