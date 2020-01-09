Citizen TV presenter Willis Raburu has defended his wife Marya Prude, after her ‘giving up on God’ remarks that became the topic of discussion on various social media platforms.

In a post seen by Pulselive.co.ke, Raburu said that it was okay for someone to be themselves when in pain, because it is the only way one can heal.

He went on to state that by doing so, it is the only true way that even he can heal from the pain he is enduring.

“It’s ok to be you when you are in pain, I think that’s the only true way you will heal. The only true way I will heal!” read the 10 over 10 host’s post.

Willis Raburu’s words come a day after his wife Marya Prude Raburu in a series of emotional posts on Instagram stated that God had failed to come through for her when she needed him the most.

Everyone is quick to tell me about God

She mentioned that people have been encouraging her by telling her about God, but she does not want to know him.

“Everyone is so quick to tell me about God… What they don’t know is that every way I knew Him was tested and He didn’t prove Himself. So as they say you should know God for yourself, I now can say, I don’t know Him. And I don’t think I want to know him coz He left me when I needed him the most,” wrote Mrs Raburu.

Losing unborn child

Mr Raburu announced that he had taken a break from his duties at Citizen TV to heal from the loss of their unborn baby.

Willis Raburu defends wife after ‘giving up on God’ remarks

“God called our little baby angel home. We got into labor but there was some complications and a clot so we pushed out a stillbirth. My heart is completely broken. She is such a beautiful baby, now she is a beautiful angel.

“We were all waiting for a baby but God called her home. My angel Adana is on the other side now looking over us and we will do her proud,” he stated.