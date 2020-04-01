Citizen TV presenter Willis Raburu has sent out a message of encouragement to all individuals who have been affected by the spread of Coronavirus.

In a post he shared on Instagram, Mr Raburu called on those who have been directly affected financially by losing jobs, or having to take pay cuts, those that no longer have a way of feeding their families to stay put and not to give up.

In the post, the TV presenter shared a picture of himself in a suit and in studio, stating that he was missing that part of his job as well.

Willis Raburu’s bold message to those affected by the spread of COVID-19

“Missing this part of the job. However My heart goes out to those who have lost jobs during these trying times, those worried about how they will make ends meet, those in pain and who have suffered any kind of loss to some, 50 or whatever the new figure may be, may be a number, isolation may be a word, but to all of you going through it, take heart 🙏🏾,” wrote the 10 over 10 host.

RMS pay cut

His words come a few days after his employer, the Royal Media Services (RMS) announced that all their employees will take a 20-30 percent pay cut, because of the hard economic times brought about by the worldwide spread of COVID-19.

Willis Raburu’s bold message to those affected by the spread of COVID-19

"With effect from 1st April 2020, all employees will be subjected to 20% to 30% reduction of their gross monthly salary based on their job levels. Each staff will be issued with their individual letter through their supervisor. The reduction is temporary and will be reversed when things return to normal," read part of a memo from RMS MD Wachira Waruru.