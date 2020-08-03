Over the weekend, Media Personality Willis Raburu penned down a sweet birthday message to former colleague Joey Muthengi who was turning a year older.

Raburu packaged his message in just 92 words, showering Ms Muthengi with lots of praises, reminding her of how instrumental she has been in his life.

“Happy birthday to you @joey_muthengi I don’t even know where I can start to describe just how much you mean to me. You are a perfect example of fire and light and calmness wrapped up in a human body! Gods love shines though you and beams across to the world. You go girl! Shine on this world is your stage, keep putting on a stellar performance and when it gets tough just know this your co-star will always be with you on this stage called life. Happy birthday 🎂🎁🎈🎉🎊 Young J 🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️” wrote Willis Raburu.

Willis Raburu and Joey Muthengi

Joey's Reaction

Upon seeing the heartfelt message, the Capital FM presenter (Joey), confessed that she was in tears out of the love Willis had expressed towards her.

“I am crying right now. I don't even know what to say. I love you so much like...I can't even. You already know. I could, Google nice words but I won't. I just love you. And I'm thankful for you,” reacted Joey Muthengi.

The two prompted Netizens to join the conversation with a section wishing Joey a happy birthday while others advising them to consider dating saying they will make a cute couple.

Willis Raburu and Joey Muthengi

This is not the first time that Raburu and Muthengi are raising eyebrows with their well-authored messages.

On July 25th, 2020, Joey put up a post that reads; “And of course I'm thankful for my forever boyfriend @willisraburu. Thanks for being the friend I always need ❤ #birthdayweek.

“Been my bff thru these last few years. So many reasons, so many seasons. Love you Willis. For now and for then 💙💙. Always@willisraburu but he's only a pal cc @holydavemuthengi 😆”.

Willis Raburu and Joey Muthengi

Reactions

jacquesshaz “Hii chemistry imeweza ata bila moles😘😘 willis leta mtu Nyanza”

iamkipchirchir “Usikue hivo...kama unasmash inaeleweka lakini random friendzone mbele ya mbogi zae😅😅”

iamkipchirchir ‘Friendzone direct😅😅😅”

janetkaveke50 “C muoane tu”

ones_mc12 “Looks like something is loading here”

misskibunja “Wooooiii sasa @joey_muthengi unatutesa is it friend or boyfriend”

kevogined “Happy birthday young J keep winning! 🎉 @joey_muthengi”

fredrickindimuli “Happy birthday @joey_muthengi”

ramseynicholas “Amkeni bwana amekatia muthengi tena”

__bigbaiby “Willis si unge jishindia hii mali safi😂😂😂”

lite_voke_589 “Happy birthday joy 😘 have a blast”

_malagho “Happy birthday 🎂🍾🎉 to her 🎉 love in the air ♥️”

muswahilimkay “🔥Happy birthday to that girl we miss her a lot”

kevinmars254 ‘Wooow!!!! Such a Wish there 🔥👏”

georgeodhiambookech ‘Bro ,kend nyathino , wacha story mingi , wewe napenda yeye sana , i support”

tomangovu “Really true friends, Willis Raburu and Joey Muthengi were inseparable during your debut in the 10/10 program. May God bless you, and happy birthday to Joey. Always your admirer, thanks and thumps up”

dommy_manasah “@willisraburu naona Umeanza kutupia kuku maindi mosmos bah! 😁”