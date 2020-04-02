Willis Raburu’s wife deactivates Instagram account

Citizen TV journalist Willis Raburu’s wife Marya Prude Raburu has deactivated her Instagram account.

A quick scan by Pulse Live revealed that Mrs Raburu who boasts of a following of slightly above 90K is no longer on the gram, and her account is unavailable. The only page that came up with her name was her online fashion page Stylist MP

Unlike other celebrities who announce their exits from the social media platforms, Marya Prude chose to make her exit as discreet as possible.

The reasons for her exit also remain unclear.

This comes a few days after she announced that she was fully back after several months of mourning the passing of their daughter Adana, which saw her take time away from posting on her social media.

"She is smiling again....ahsante Jehovah!🔥🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌" commented a fan in one of her Instagram posts, to which Marya Prude responded to with a; "@esther.kalekye Yes,I’m back 🔥”

The Raburus have been going through a hard time after losing their daughter who was born still. The loss took both of them to a dark place that saw Mrs Raburu reveal how angry she was with God for letting her down when she needed Him the most.

Mr and Mrs Raburu have however, disclosed before that they are still working on their relationship with God after losing their daughter Adana.