Citizen TV presenter Willis Raburu’s wife Maryaprude has spoken for the first time after losing their unborn child.

In a series of posts seen by Pulselive.co.ke, an emotional Maryaprude stated that God had failed to come through for her when she needed him the most.

She mentioned that people have been encouraging her by telling her about God but she does not want to know him.

“Everyone is so quick to tell me about God… What they don’t know is that every way I knew Him was tested and He didn’t prove Himself. So as they say you should know God for yourself, I now can say, I don’t know Him. And I don’t think I want to know him coz He left me when I needed him the most,” wrote Mrs Raburu.

Willis Raburu's speaks for the first time after losing unborn child

Taking a break

Her words come a few days after her husband Willis announced that he had taken a break from his duties at the Royal Media Services (RMS)

He however, did not disclose the reasons for taking the break, but mentioned that he had been in suffering and pain for days.

“Over the past few days my heart has been shattered and torn in to several pieces. The pain I have felt has been immeasurable and one that words fail to aptly capture. It has left me with several questions and literally reset my outlook on life. I may not be able to share the full extent of it all but I cannot bear it alone. I am therefore going to be taking a short break from work and my duties on @1010fanpage @citizentvkenya @hothappyhour and @hot96fmkenya to allow for my wife and I to get through the motions,” read part of Willis Raburu’s post.

Unborn baby

It later emerged that the Raburus had lost their unborn baby at birth, after Maryaprude developed complications that resulted in a still birth.

Emotional Willis Raburu takes a break from Citizen TV

The Citizen TV anchor added that they were trying to be strong even though they were absolutely devastated.

“God called our little baby angel home. We got into labor but there was some complications and a clot so we pushed out a still birth. My heart is completely broken. She is such a beautiful baby, now she is a beautiful angel.

“We were all waiting for a baby but God called her home. My angel Adana is on the other side now looking over us and we will do her proud,” he stated.