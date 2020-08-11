Singer Wilson Abubakar Radido aka Willy Paul has for the first time introduced his son named King Damian Radido Ouma to the world as he turns two years old.

Pozee shared a photo of his son on Instagram after two years of keeping him away from the public eye.

“Help me wish my son a happy birthday fam.. he just turned 2yrs ... I love you KING DAMIAN RADIDO OUMA. The best gift that the Lords’s given me so far!!! May you live to be a great and intelligent man... May the Lord that I serve watch over you for the rest of your days! NAKUPENDA kijana... happy 2nd birthday...” shared Willy Paul.

Singer Willy Paul's son King Damian Radido Ouma

King Damian Radido

Last year in an exclusive interview with Pulse Live, Pozee disclosed that he had a son but had opted to keep it a secret because he is not sure if the son would like to be famous when he grows up or not.

“Niko na mtoi. Mtoto ni wa kiume anaitwa King Damian jina lake la kwanza. Huyo ashakuwa star already. Ni venye sinanga time ya petty fame because hauko sure huyu mtoto akigrow kama hio ndio lifestyle anataka kama anataka kuwa famous kama wewe ama maybe ni msee anataka akigrow akuwe na private life yake,” Willy Paul said during the Pulse Live Interview.

“You are married?” the Pulse Live presenter sought to find out.

And Willy Paul replied with, “Wee jua I have a son and I am happy. Watoto ni blessing. Wewe jua niko na mtoto mzungu mahali.”

The Saldido Records CEO is among celebrities who have managed to keep their love life private, apart from the few screenshots of him sliding into girls' DMs.

