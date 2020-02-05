Singer Willy Paul is out here making fun of EMB signee Weezdom after hinting that he is ready to walk down the aisle with the love of his life Mylee Staicey.

For the better part of this year, Weezdom has been flaunting his girlfriend on Instagram, with praises of how she has been a wonderful woman in his life.

“Asante Mungu Kwa Mwanamke Huyu @_mylee_staicey 🙏🙏 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ 2years Down the Line💪Soon!!💍💍💍. Ni Furaha Iliyojeee Kupata Perfect Match?😀😀 @mylee_staicey ❤️. Mr And Mrs Weezdom! We're Happening Tonight😍😍😊@mylee_staicey ❤️❤️’ reads a number of captions from Weezdom.

Mylee Staicey. with Weezdom. Willy Paul makes fun of Weezdom after flaunting his girlfriend on Instagram

God Change people

The act of Weezdom pampering his girlfriend with romantic words in all the pictures he puts up, prompted Willy Paul to join the conversation, acting surprised by his (Weezdom) actions.

“Aki God can change watu… kama hii mkoraa imeoa nani kama Mungu hakuna @Weezdom” reacted Willy Paul.

Weezdom quickly countered Pozzee’s comment saying “@WillyPaul Nimekufungulia jam oa pia wewe sasa Pozzee”.

@Weezdom hapana Wazuri Yazidi kuzaliwa …just for me baba. Acha nikule hapa Njee Kidogo” Willy replied.

Weezdom and Willy Paul have been buddies for years.

Here are photos of Weezdom’s girlfriend

