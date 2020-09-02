Controversial singer Willy Paul has ordered BoomPlay to pull down all his songs from their streaming platform over allegations of favourism and frustrations.

In a long rant, Willy Pozze lamented that the streaming platform has offered him zero support, despite approaching them on several occasions. The singer alleged that Boomplay has been disrespecting him, despite sending over 15 proposal asking for their support.

"…. @Boomplaymusicke needs to look into this matter because wasaniii wanabewa ufala. From today henceforth I’m taking down all my content from @Boomplayke they don’t care about the artist. They only care about the money…wajinga. Take down my content with immediate effect. My album is going to be a success, I have genuine fans and they are gonna make this album a success. Nyambeni uko watiaji nyinyi,” reads part of Willy Paul's post.

Willy Paul

The Nikune hit-maker said that Boomplay has been supporting other artistes in the industry, but whenever he approaches them, they always turn him down.

Willy Paul's rant ion Boomplay

“This happening in this industry is just too much. Kuna ukabila na who knows, so I’m just here thinking. I’m not perfect yes, but that doesn’t mean that I’ll just sit and watch fools disrespecting my hard work! Some of you have seen my music on @Boomplaymusicke and even seen my music topping their longest time... and ever since I signed with them, they’ve never acknowledged shit. We have shared business ideas, asked them for sponsorship but all in vain.

For close to 3 years they’ve been asking us to send them proposals, which we’ve been sending…but they always look for ways to delay us only to tell us that the proposals don’t touch on the things they want.

The company has been turned into a family business where kuna watu wanasaidiwa and kuna watu wale ni taka taka kama mimi. This people made me delay my album #SongoofSolomon and still turned Us down.

The kind of disrespect this people has shown me and my team, Hapana!! Last year I was the most streamed artist on @boomplaymuiscKe…went and asked them for sponsorship…. They asked for a proposal…tukatuma tena manze wakafanya the same thing.

But watu wengine wakienda wanapewa sponsorship but kama ni willy Paul hakuna pesa. So far we have complied with everything walikata.

My manager #jeffaflexx has sent the close to 15 proposals amounting to15K each. But this fools still lets us down. Bila kujali kujali tumetumia pesa, . if tjis shit continues the watu wengi wataumia…kuna watu wako kwa hizi office wakifikiria ni za mama zao.

Boomplaymusicke needs to look into this matter because wasaniii wanabewa ufala. From today henceforth I’m taking down all my content from @Boomplayke they don’t care about the artist. They only care about the money…wajinga. Take down my content with immediate effect. My album is going to be a success, I have genuine fans and they are gonna make this album a success. Nyambeni uko watiaji nyinyi.”

However, Willy Paul has since deleted the post from his Instagram page.