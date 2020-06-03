Kenyan singer Otile Brown has been ranked as the most watched homegrown artist in Kenya by Billboard-a famous digital charting and award scheme platform in America.

On Wednesday, Billboard released a list of the most watched homegrown artists in 11 Countries across Africa and in Kenya Otile happens to be on top. The list is based on a year of local YouTube views.

Number two on the list is Kenya’s Boy Band Sauti Sol, followed by Willy Paul, Boondocks Gang and rapper Khaligraph Jones.

Currently, Otile Brown’s song Chaguo La Moyo featuring Sanaipei Tande holds the records of the most watched Kenyan song on YouTube with over 20 million views.

Tanzania's list

For our neighboring country Tanzania, the spot of the of the most watched homegrown artist is being held by Diamond Platnumz. In a span of year, Billboard reports the Simba garnered over 53 million views Locally.

He is followed closely by his former signee Harmonize, WCB’S signee Rayvanny, Alikiba and Aslay.

In Nigeria, the list has been dominated by; Naira Marley, Davido, Burna Boy, Mercy Chinwo and Kizz Daniel.

Lately, Billboard- one of the biggest entertainment media brands in America has been focusing its spotlight on Africa, acknowledging the good work being put in by African talents.

Just the other day, they also named top 15 Sub-Saharan African artistes and top 15 African Artistes based on Global Views Billboard.

