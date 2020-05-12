Controversial singer Willy Paul Msafi has responded to gospel singer Kevin Bahati after publicly claiming that he used to write songs for Pozze, when they were starting out in the music industry.

In his response, Willypozze said that the EMB boss was confusing him with former EMB artiste Weezdom, as he went ahead to remind him that he is called ‘King Pozze’.

The Saldido International records owner further said that Bahati was losing his memory, as he prayed that God helps him get it back.

Willy Paul and Bahati

“My brother Bahati naskia ulikua uniandikia songs..... mimi? Uko sure ni mimi?? Ooh lord, give mtoto wa Diana his memory back!! He’s mistaking me for Weezdom.. let me remind you Baba:.. naitwa KING POZZE. Much love... pitia home kesho kuna maji moto Na ndimu atleast itakuhelp... guys what should i do to this small boy??” said Willy Paul.

His words come a few days after Bahati shared a throwback picture of them at the Groove Awards saying that he missed the days he used to write songs for Willy Paul whom he referred to as a ‘small boy’.

I used to write songs for this small boy – Bahati after posting photo with Willy Paul

He went on to state that he missed the days when they were young.

“The Days I Used to Write Songs for this Small Boy 😂😂😂 I've Missed Our Childish Days Bro ❤️ #WillisRadido,” said Bahati.