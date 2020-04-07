Singer and Saldido International boss Willy Paul has sent an audacious message to President Uhuru Kenyatta saying that he has directed the money meant for Kenyan artistes to the same people that have been paying them peanuts.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Pozze said that what they want as artistes is transparency, and to know how the Sh200 million set aside by government will be distributed among artists.

He added that they will be very keen on how key decisions are arrived at when it comes to sharing the money, as he called on other artistes, actors and all industry players to learn to speak out, or they will continue suffering.

Willy Paul’s daring message to Uhuru after announcing that Kenyan artists will be paid Sh200 million

Willy thanked President Uhuru for the bold decision to cater for the needs of artists, and called on them to unite to be stronger.

“I said it here, thank you Mr President for reading my letter and responding within such a short notice.. Fortunately or unfortunately, you’ve just directed the money to the same people that’ have been paying us peanuts. What we want now is transparency, they should tell us how they intend to distribute the money...what system are these boards using to pay us?? They should know that we have our eyes on them. And this time tutakua nao Kwa hio meza tukifanya maamuzi pamoja.. My fellow artist, actors, presenters, comedians, producers, djs... learn to speak up please... mtakufa njaa juu ya uwoga ama kujipendekeza.. one more thing, let’s unite. Remember with unity we are unbreakable and even stronger.... a big thank you to all our supporters ( wananchi ) it’s because of you ndio Tuko hapa. May God protect all of us Against #coronavirus #stayhome #quarantine,” said Willy Paul.

Uhuru’s directive

On Monday, President Kenyatta announced that all Kenyan artistes will earn a total of Sh200 Million starting this month, as a way of cushioning them against the impact of the current Coronavirus pandemic.

He pointed out that the Ministry of ICT, innovation and Youth Affairs in collaboration with Kenya Copyright Board had put in place a framework to ensure full transparency in artiste’s earnings.

President Uhuru Kenyatta

The president further directed the Ministry of Sports, Culture, & Heritage to avail additional Sh100 Million for artists, actors and musicians during the period of the covid-19 pandemic.

“I further direct the Ministry of Sports, Culture, & Heritage to avail an additional support of Ksh. 100 M from the Sports Fund to our artists, actors and musicians, during the period of the covid-19 pandemic so that they may continue to entertain their fellow brothers and sister through TV, Radio and the Internet,” said Uhuru Kenyatta.