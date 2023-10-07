The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment
Live

Winners get crowned at the Pulse Influencer Awards Gala Night [Live Blog]

Denis Mwangi

Welcome to our live blog coverage of the highly anticipated Kenya Pulse Influencer Awards Winners Gala!

Vote Now! The 2023 Pulse Influencer Awards nominees announced [Full List]
Vote Now! The 2023 Pulse Influencer Awards nominees announced [Full List]

Tonight, we are immersing ourselves in the glitz and glamour of the digital world as we honour and celebrate the influencers whose creative content and engaging personalities have captured the hearts of millions.

Recommended articles

From fashion and beauty to lifestyle and tech, influencers from diverse niches gather under one roof to be recognized for their impactful contributions.

Stay tuned as we bring you real-time updates, red carpet moments, award winners, and all the excitement this event has to offer.

{{append.value}}

{{{message}}}

{{image.text}}
{{image.text}}
{{message}}
wczytywanie...
{{message}}
{{heat}}
{{players.0.helmet}} {{players.0.name}} {{players.0.points}} {{heatResult.firstTeam}}:{{heatResult.secondTeam}}
{{players.1.helmet}} {{players.1.name}} {{players.1.points}}
{{players.2.helmet}} {{players.2.name}} {{players.2.points}}
{{players.3.helmet}} {{players.3.name}} {{players.3.points}}
{{message}}
HtmlCode
HtmlCode
HtmlCode
HtmlCode
HtmlCode
HtmlCode
HtmlCode
HtmlCode
HtmlCode
HtmlCode
HtmlCode
HtmlCode
HtmlCode
HtmlCode
HtmlCode
HtmlCode
HtmlCode
HtmlCode
HtmlCode
HtmlCode
HtmlCode
HtmlCode
HtmlCode
HtmlCode
HtmlCode
HtmlCode
HtmlCode
HtmlCode
HtmlCode
HtmlCode
HtmlCode
HtmlCode
5:57

Pulse Influencer Awards Tech Nominee Roy Kanyi has arrived on the red carpet
Pulse Live Kenya
Pulse Live Kenya
7:00

Pulse Influencer Awards nominee Awinja arrives for the gala

6:47

The beautiful Wixx Mangutha, nominee for the arts and photography category has arrived

6:29

Pulse Influencer Awards Sports Nominee Carol Radull

 arrives on the Red Carpet

4:30

The day is finally here and preparations are underway.

PulseInfluencerAwards2023 is happening this evening from 5PM.

PulseInfluencerAwards2023KE

doczytaj więcej
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Winners get crowned at the Pulse Influencer Awards Gala Night [Live Blog]
Live

Winners get crowned at the Pulse Influencer Awards Gala Night [Live Blog]

Child support itaongezeka ama - Maureen Waititu celebrates Frankie's move

Child support itaongezeka ama - Maureen Waititu celebrates Frankie's move

The hits & misses: Opinion divided as Azeezah & Guda Man host first 10/10 show

The hits & misses: Opinion divided as Azeezah & Guda Man host first 10/10 show

Femi One & Nyashinski 'Under the Influence' & 7 fresh songs of the week

Femi One & Nyashinski 'Under the Influence' & 7 fresh songs of the week

Man intended to end Huddah Monroe's life, ends up saving her

Man intended to end Huddah Monroe's life, ends up saving her

NTV anchor James Smart's message after being feted by Cardiff University in the U.K.

NTV anchor James Smart's message after being feted by Cardiff University in the U.K.

Lady Jaydee's Biography: Music career, divorce & current boyfriend

Lady Jaydee's Biography: Music career, divorce & current boyfriend

Eric Njoka shares 3 pivotal losses at the apex of his career & his inspiration

Eric Njoka shares 3 pivotal losses at the apex of his career & his inspiration

From tree role to stardom: 8 surprising facts about Lucy Maina of 'Becky' series

From tree role to stardom: 8 surprising facts about Lucy Maina of 'Becky' series

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cebbie Koks

Cebbie Koks' message to netizens amidst Akothee's marital talks

A collage of Azeezah, Willis Raburu, and Guda Man

Willis Raburu shares his opinion on new host of 10 over 10 show

Burna Boy shows love to Ghanaian market women

Burna Boy appreciates Ghanaian market women with a billboard for dancing to his song

Diamond Platnumz and his son Naseeb Junior

Fans question Diamond's statement about Naseeb Junior, his last child