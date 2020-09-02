Singer Esther Akoth Popularly known as Akothee has asked women to be wary of being called baby mamas.

In a post she shared on Instagram, the mother of five said that if a man tells you he has a baby mama, it means he is married.

She went on to say that men act confused in relationships yet they very well know that they can’t choose you over their wives, whom they refer to as baby mamas.

Women be careful with this Baby Mama titles – Akothee

Akothee pointed out that when a man says that to a woman, he just wants to sleep with her and will later go back to his wife and plan their future together.

“If he tells you that that is his baby mama 🤣🤣, ,just know that, he is a married man, married men have changed tittles, they play confused in their relationships, but deep down, they know very well, they can’t choose you over their wives " (baby mama) He just want to box you , so he can get a different juice 🤣, then later he will say, oooh let me respect her for the sake of our child 🤣🤣🤣, those people are actually sleeping together and planning their future minus you 🤣🤣🤣. You are the game 🙆‍♂️🙈, As for me, you have to choose A or B You can only side chicken me if you are paying my bills. if I am wealthier than you, and you want to play hide and sick with me 🤣🤣🤣, MR Man, go play with your mates in the field 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️, you can't come to me with an empty pocket & a baggage as well 🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️, where do I start Renovating you from 🤣🤣🤣🤣, then your wife will emerge and start embarrassing me for nothing 🙄🤣🤣” said Madam Boss.

Akothee went on to say that she does not understand why men are never proud of their wives, as she asked where men who were proud of their women disappeared to. Men who would proudly put on their wedding rings.

“Women be careful with this baby mama titles, its confusion, I don't know why men do this though? Why are men not proud of their wives anymore? Where are those men who use to introduce their wives to friends, and were proud to put on their wedding rings and carry their children on their heads? Where are we 🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️,” she added.