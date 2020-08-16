BBC journalist Ciru Muriuki has for the first time spoken after the death of her father, stating that no words can explain how heavily the loss has affected her.

In a post seen by Pulse Live the journalist announced that her dad had passed on and she has been struggling with the pain of losing a best friend and the best man she has ever known.

Ms Muriuki mentioned that the loss of a parent is something life will never prepare you for but she still is thankful to God.

BBC journalist Ciru Muriuki with her late father

She added that the rest of her life will be spent longing to see her dad again.

“What life can never prepare you for...is to lose a beloved parent. My most honored, most cherished father has rested. I have grappled with the unimaginable pain of losing my anchor, my best friend, the best man I have ever known. Words are not enough to express the immensity of this loss. But in all things, we praise the name of the Lord. Dad, I will love you forever. The rest of my life will be spent longing to see you again,” wrote Ciru Muriuki.

The BBC journalist however, did not reveal the cause of her father’s death.

Her colleagues, friends and fans went on to send their messages of condolence;

BBC journalist Ciru Muriuki

Sarah Kabu Death can Rob us the people we love but it cannot rob the memories we shared with them Because LEGENDS NEVER DIE... sorry for the loss mya he RIP

Naomi Mutua My deepest condolences to you and the family. I'll miss the stories of your dad and Bella. Castro is hanging out with him now.Love and hugs from me and the kids.

Nana Angel My deepest condolences to you and your family for the loss of your dad!

Dominic Kirui My heartfelt condolences Ciru Muriuki. May God comfort you and family. My prayers are with you

Nonsizi Agnes Deepest condolences dear

Terryanne Jebet Cherutich My deepest condolences to you and your family

Njeri Nginya Wainaina Ooooh no, pole sana Ciru. May the good Lord give you strength and comfort during this time. May he rest in eternal peace.

Sire Edgar Kwach I am sorry for your loss, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Hold on to the memories, he will always be with you. Godspeed

Mumbi G. Ndumbi It's been such a loss and pain and each day the reality doesn't seem to get easier as he was the one daddy who I could speak to, reason with and get counsel on soo many fronts. He held my hand and walked with me as a daughter and individual when dad passed on and later my husband Frank. No one can ever fill that gap, only Yahweh. Ciru Muriuki, Karen Muriuki and your sis and mom, hugs, hugs and more hugs. Shalom.