Comedian Eddie Butita has finally confirmed that he is dating fellow comedian Eunice Wanjiru Njoki alias Mammito Eunice after years of speculations.

Appearing on Carolina Hot Edition hosted by Carolina Carlz, Butita disclosed that indeed he is in a romantic relationship with Mammito but cannot divulge more details about it unless they are being interviewed together.

“Yes we are dating, Lakini hizo vitu zingine zote, I can only say them if we are both of us on the same set, that is what u usually say. So, yes we are dating but for more information see posters for details," said Butita.

Comedian Eddie Butita finally confirms relationship with Mammito (Video)

Asked on what attracted him to Mammito, the Trend Panelist (Butita) said; “simplicity”.

Butita’s confirmation days after it was rumoured that the two love birds might be expecting their first child together. The rumour was ignited by Butita’s act of sharing a photo of what looked like a baby shower via his Insta-stories with its details saying “It’s a human”.

Being a public figure, Butita has been sharing his progresses in life with fans on his social media, but he had never been open about his intimate life.

Touching on how he handles cyber bullies, the funny man said;

“If you take it personal, it hurts you, sometimes when someone trolls you, you just have fun with them, if it’s something we can laugh about we just laugh about it. If it’s something below the belt, you just assume it or unless umekasirisha sana I just block you. That’s why we have those buttons there”.

Speaking about the bad things that have been said about Churchill show, Butita stated that;

“It is hard to run business, that are the lessons that I have learned, expect anything when doing something. Everyone has goal, I left Kariobangi and I went to Carnivore, (nilitembea). I went to Churchill show with a dream of getting a performance on that stage. My goal was to make a name in comedy. In my mind I knew Churchill is a path to take me to the next level, so me having that in mind, I went on that stage did, my shows and whatever opportunities I got from there, I utilized them. And thats what happens to every where I go... anything that is not yours, it’s a path to your destiny" Butita explained.

