RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

You look like Tupac- Sonko’s TBT photos excites fans

Authors:

Dorothy Michieka

Watu Hutoka Far

You look like Tupac- Sonko’s TBT photos excites fans
Mike Sonko pampered by his family as he turns a year older amidst his tribulations Mike Sonko pampered by his family as he turns a year older amidst his tribulations Pulse Live Kenya

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko’s TBT photo has caused quite the excitement with fans.

Recommended articles

In a photo posted last night, Sonko is with his first born daughter, Saumu Mbuvi and his wife, Primrose Mbuvi.

Mike Sonko's TBT photos excites fans
Mike Sonko's TBT photos excites fans Mike Sonko's TBT photos excites fans Pulse Live Kenya
Mike Sonko's TBT photos excites fans
Mike Sonko's TBT photos excites fans Mike Sonko's TBT photos excites fans Pulse Live Kenya
Mike Sonko's TBT photos excites fans
Mike Sonko's TBT photos excites fans Mike Sonko's TBT photos excites fans Pulse Live Kenya

Sonko has not been one to shy off the camera with his family, and recently shared his pride in his adopted son, Gift Osinya.

Daughter Saumu, has however graced the limelight especially with her relationship with ex-husband, Lamu Senator, Anwar Loitiptip.

Fan Reactions

Authors:

Dorothy Michieka

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke