On Wednesday, Lillian Muli took to her Instagram to reminisce on the good old days as a news anchor at KTN, an act that prompted her former colleague David Muthengi aka Holy Dave to join the conversation.

“At KTN. Back in the day When the news consumer was only interested in the news of the day and not the personal lives of their favorite News Anchor. I must have been about 24 years old here. I was so thin this is the only suit they could find that could fit me,” Ms Muli captioned the TBT Photo.

The former Bambika host poked fun at Muli saying the TBT photo she shared reminded him of their days at Daystar University.

“This looks like the you I remember at the Daystar canteen at lunch time. 😁” reacted Holy Dave.

The TBT Photo shared by Lillian Muli

Dave was too posh

However, in quick rejoinder Ms Muli responded saying Holy Dave never had time for her at Daystar because he was too posh.

“@holydavemuthengi lol yup but you were too posh you never had time for me,” replied Ms Muli.

Muli’s reaction made Holy Dave to inquire from his friends and classmates if what was being said about him was true.

Citizen TV's Lillian Muli

“Watu wa Daystar, ati nilikua najiskia? 🤔😏 Nzisa wasn't that approachable. Then she had a clique of girls, wah, wacha tu,” asked Holy Dave.

The Citizen TV news anchor went on to say, “@holydavemuthengi hey but you still remain one of my favourite people.”

Dave replied “@lilmuli The feeling is mutual and you know”

Holy Dave Muthengi

Reactions;

wanjikumwangi “Lakini dave kila mtu alikua Daystar husema hii story 😂😂😂😂 Naona kuna ukweli mahali 😂”

jacktelveen “Sisi watu wa KU FACTORY tucomment wapi😂😂😂”

keithchuaga “Kwanza ulikuwa unavaa nguo once unatupa 🙌”

calvin_tarrel “ati you were a cool kid 😂”

shishythemodel “I support muli 👌👌👌she's not lying 😆😆posh guy”

Lillian Muli

mutishy “You schooled with my friend in macha b,he says ulikuwa wa kujifeel skari sana😂😂:

oginajakosinjo “We never met but from your voice on radio for sure ulijiskia shuge😅”

dj.temper “Eeeeh but si sana😂😂😂😂😂😂we hear stories😛😛 @holydavemuthengi”

muthoni6454 “Simply means she had crush on you 😜😂and you never noticed”