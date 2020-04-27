Singer Esther Akoth aka Akothee has sent a word of advice to Gospel singer Kevin Bahati’s wife Diana Marua after being trolled for marrying a man younger than her.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Akothee said that love has no boundaries and it’s only their hearts that speak the love language.

The mother of five went on to say that Ms Marua is a good wife to Bahati, noting that he is an orphan and she qualifies to be his mother.

You qualify to be his mom – Akothee’s bold advice to Diana Marua

She went on to say that all women are mothers to their husbands, regardless of their social or economic status, as she encouraged Marua to take care of her man and her family.

The Oyoyo singer further stated that those attacking her are only jealous and they want what she has, including her husband Bahati.

Advice to Bahati

Akothee told Bahati that the men attacking him are only after his wife, but would not want to take care of his children, because they are a responsibility as he urged him to enjoy with his family.

“Love is a beautiful thing, it has no age nor class, it's a matter of two hearts & chemistry CROWNs it all. Love is a decision made by an individual to stick to their partner and embrace all their faults and strengths, @diana_marua you are a super hero good wife to @bahatikenya , Yes Bahati is an orphan ,so you qualify to be his mom, we are all mothers to our husbands, even the ones carrying succession pacs with empty pockets, still wants to be pampered 😭😭😭, Pamper your man and take care of your family. People talking shit behind you , are already behind, they can't obstruct you neither can they be a stumbling block in your life, they dont hate you ,they want what you are carrying, even that your Bahati they want him,🙏🏾🙏🏾💪💪, bahati, those men want your wife , but nobody will want to have your children because they are a responsibility. ENJOY YOUR HOME,” said Akothee.