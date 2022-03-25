RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

I was dared to shave my dreads for Sh1M - Thee Pluto

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Some fans highlighted how young and innocent he looked after the shave

I was dared to shave my dreads for Sh1 million, Thee Pluto says
I was dared to shave my dreads for Sh1 million, Thee Pluto says

Looks like local celebs aren’t feeling the dreadlocks vibe! After digital influencer Sean Andrew Kibaki shaved his dreads, YouTuber Robert Ndegwa aka Thee Pluto has followed suit. Well, for Thee Pluto he was promised Sh1 million for the big shave!

Recommended articles

A day after the brand ambassador and model showcased his new style, he explained that multiple factors influenced his decision to shave but the financial reward was the deciding factor.

Answering a question from a follower online, Thee Pluto said: "Several factors pushed me to cut my locks. They include: rebranding and craving a change but ultimately and most importantly it was a Sh1 million dare from a friend."

Thee Pluto reveals how much he was dared to shave his dreadlocks
Thee Pluto reveals how much he was dared to shave his dreadlocks Pulse Live Kenya

Thee Pluto has had his dreadlocks since 2016. He recently complained in a video about never being able to retouch them as it feels painful when he does. So he only preferred frequent washes to maintain them.

On March 25, he posted a video while at the barbershop cutting off his dreads. And finally posted the end result, showing short brown dyed hair.

Most of his fans commented that short hair looks great on him, saying he looked younger. He posted another photo, referring to what people commented about him looking young and captioned it with: “So I’m a child again, you all have jokes."

Currently, Thee Pluto is among fast-ring YouTubers in Kenya through his show where he exposes cheating partners. Started in January 2018, Pluto’s channel has so far garnered over 71 million views and counting.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

I was dared to shave my dreads for Sh1M - Thee Pluto

I was dared to shave my dreads for Sh1M - Thee Pluto

Mbusii shares update on co-host Lion Deh's health after surgery

Mbusii shares update on co-host Lion Deh's health after surgery

Little-known soft side of Thug Life rapper Tupac

Little-known soft side of Thug Life rapper Tupac

Masaka Kids Africana in Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022

Masaka Kids Africana in Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022

Shix Kapienga lands new job on NTV

Shix Kapienga lands new job on NTV

Kamene Goro sheds tears as mother & colleagues pull surprise on her birthday [Video]

Kamene Goro sheds tears as mother & colleagues pull surprise on her birthday [Video]

Janet Mbugua turns down offer to be Moses Kuria's running mate

Janet Mbugua turns down offer to be Moses Kuria's running mate

NTV senior reporter who started as an intern resigns after 10 years

NTV senior reporter who started as an intern resigns after 10 years

Comedian Natalie Githinji’s mother survives nasty road accident

Comedian Natalie Githinji’s mother survives nasty road accident

Trending

Instagram takes action against Nandy’s suicide photo that had caused panic

Instagram takes action against Nandy’s suicide photo that had caused panic

MKU billionaire immortalises Churchill

Churchill Show set to make a comeback on March 19 via TV47

Legendary media personality Jimmi Gathu makes radio comeback

Jimmi Gathu makes Radio comeback

Anerlisa Muigai unapologetic for turning down Netflix reality series

Anerlisa Muigai unapologetic for turning down Young, Famous & African Netflix reality show