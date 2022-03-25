I was dared to shave my dreads for Sh1M - Thee Pluto

A day after the brand ambassador and model showcased his new style, he explained that multiple factors influenced his decision to shave but the financial reward was the deciding factor.

Answering a question from a follower online, Thee Pluto said: "Several factors pushed me to cut my locks. They include: rebranding and craving a change but ultimately and most importantly it was a Sh1 million dare from a friend."

Pulse Live Kenya

Thee Pluto explains why he shaved his dreads

Thee Pluto has had his dreadlocks since 2016. He recently complained in a video about never being able to retouch them as it feels painful when he does. So he only preferred frequent washes to maintain them.

On March 25, he posted a video while at the barbershop cutting off his dreads. And finally posted the end result, showing short brown dyed hair.

Most of his fans commented that short hair looks great on him, saying he looked younger. He posted another photo, referring to what people commented about him looking young and captioned it with: “So I’m a child again, you all have jokes."