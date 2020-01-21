Youtuber Yummy Mummy welcomes baby number 3

Popular lifestyle vlogger Joan Obwaka Munyi popularly known as Yummy Mummy has welcomed baby number three.

The mom in town took to her Instagram page to share the good news with her followers, revealing that her baby Mutana Njoki Munyi was born on Monday morning at 11:18 am weighing 3.04kg.

"Hello instagram world. My name is Mutana Njoki Munyi. You can call me Tana. I arrived yesterday morning at 11.18am weighing in at 3.04kg. I have lots of hair just like my sister Mukeni ❤️Mummy and daddy are obsessed with me - they won’t stop staring. Can’t wait to meet my brother and sister later today, I hear they’re quite cool. Nice to meet you all 😌," read her post.

The mother of three expressed her excitement saying that she and her husband Zach were blessed for their gift since they had prayed for the child and the lord had granted them their wish.

She went on to add that they had decided to name their baby Mutana meaning The generous one and Njoki meaning The one who returns.

A section of Joan's fans went ahead to congratulate her, wishing her baby and her family good health and prosperity.

Here are some of the comments;

