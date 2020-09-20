Citizen TV news anchor Yvonne Okwara excited fans as she danced to a rap song dedicated to her by rapper Deodassah.

In videos she shared on Instagram, Ms Okwara who could not hide her excitement pulled dance moves that left her fans in awe.

This was also the news anchor’s first appearance on Friday night entertainment show, 10 over 10, where she came to meet the rapper that dedicated the song to her.

She went on to thank Deodassah, stating that it was humbling for him to appreciate her work, the way the rapper did.

Yvonne Okwara on having a tough past 6 months

“The TAKEover @1010fanpage

And then we jammed to this rap song that is all about me. Lol. allow me this one moment of vanity!

What a moment! THANK YOU @deodassah So humbling to have my work appreciated in this way! A whole rap song for a whole me? 😂 #MamaIMadeIt This was WILD!!!

(and yes, I am biased because the song is about me, hehe, but you're one of the illest rappers in town!)

Can't wait to see your rap game grow. Huge thanks to @willisraburu for having me on #10over10 BAAAZU!! And the big production team behind the biggest show on Friday nights Alex, @robatobob and the entire crew!” said Yvonne Okwara.

Yvonne Okwara excites fans as she dances to rap song composed for her by rapper Deodassah

Here is the video

Here are their reactions:

avie011 How could I have missed this 😭😭😭

hezzymsafi My favorite anchor kumbe has got other talents🔥🔥🔥

ckhasinah I loved when you said you love Tupac! 🥂🥰. Indeed a girl after my heart . Was fun seeing this side of you !

maureenatsiaya You really are a special woman.I am so glad I got to meet you sometime back at The Hub.

oginga_ayuma You're a star🧡 keep shining!!

makeupbykanana Been smiling while watching this 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😍😘

vishyraul So proud as I watch this.... You know why 🇰🇪🙌💯

dorothyooko Gangsta!!!😜🔥🔥🔥

kevinobura Enyewe hatukuwezi 😂😂😂

ottikevin Looking🔥🔥🔥🔥 in dem rugged Jeans.

agustus_ouma Kumbe you're from the "Mulembe Family" good to learn this. Anyway, you looked wow, with that swag!!

o.mwam.i Wow after giving us your take on Thursday, you rock the airwaves on Friday. That's awesome🔥🔥🔥😍

pheleaselisha Hahaha your CRAZY!, and we LOVE YOU that way.❤️❤️❤️