Citizen TV news Anchor, Vyonne Okwara took to twitter to express her gratitude and appreciation after Daily Nation featured her in their papers in an article entitled 'Here are the best and worst public and corporate communicators of last year’.

The paper commended her for 'Hard Hitting eloquent advocacy' and her ability to reinvent herself, using her unique position to hold leaders accountable.

The media personality thanked the Local Daily and all the people who have been supporting her during the five years that she has been in Journalism.

She also teased the paper about not including her photo in the article.

“@YvonneOkwara Humbled for this recognition in the Sunday Nation today! (even though NMG decided to not put a picture of me. It's cool. I know what I look like! 😂) Jokes aside though, thanks for this! And to all of you for your feedback for all the 5 years I have been doing” Read Okwara’s tweet.

The Local daily described Vyonne Okwara as a powerful voice that stood for truth in an eloquent, serious and straightforward manner.

“Yvonne Okwara has evolved from reporting to creating a segment 'Yvonne's Take' that speaks truth to power in an eloquent, serious and straightforward manner. She has also mastered the vocal and verbal aspects of communication evidenced in her expressiveness of voice and enunciation," read part of the article.

Her fans came out to congratulate her for her hard work, determination and wished her the best as she continued to inspire people through her work.

Others teased her claiming that her that her forehead was to blame for not fitting in the newspaper.

Here are some of the comments

@VickyRubadiri Well in Yvonne!!👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 I'm a proud 'industry lil' sis' right now☺️. Continue to challenge and inspire us

@SuzannaOwiyo Well deserved. Congratulations Yvonne

@Asmali77 Congratulations Yvonne. You deserve more. Keep rising.

@AndrewK76728376· Kudos Yvonne,you are one of the most legit anchors i know on screen, your journalism passion is beyond approach. Brighter days ahead

@FrankHook You deserve it. And thank you for being a voice for the voiceless. Keep eviscerating them...

@NelsonRuto9, positive complement come along way with hard work..keep going girl, the world is so wide

@Blesseddickie Congratulations. The Explainer is also very informative and well researched. Thumbs up

@WekeAllan for the good work that you are doing in your station. We need people like you for us to push focused, honest, realistic, and substantial conversations for a better country.