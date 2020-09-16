Citizen TV news anchor Yvonne Okwara has said that she is happy to be alive, disclosing that the past six months have not been easy on her.

In a post celebrating life, the news anchor said the past six months have been a lot in many ways, and she is glad to be alive and kicking, even if its not as much as she would like.

Ms Okwara mentioned that she was celebrating the ups and downs of life and learning to do things in steps and with grace.

Yvonne Okwara on having a tough past 6 months

“So, I have a confession to make: I cried when this look was complete,😭😭 almost ruined my makeup, but @wacukathimbaartistry was kind enough to do a touch up! 😁

I was a watershed of emotions. The last 6 months have been a lot, in many ways! I'm glad to be alive and well and kicking, well not quite kicking yet, Lol!

This is a celebration of life, the goodness of it, the ups and downs, the pain and joy, black and white and COLOUR 💃, good and bad. Taking it all in and learning to do it in stride and with grace! 💕,” wrote Yvonne Okwara.

Spinal surgery

Okwara’s words come a few months after she disclosed that she had undergone surgery to correct a spinal problem she had been battling, as she explained her long absence from Thursday night show News Gang.

She noted that she has been dealing with two slip discs in her lower spine, which were causing her a lot of pain for about 2 years and after trying all kinds of medication and different forms of treatment, she decided to go for surgery, and was recuperating well.

