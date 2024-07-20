Don’t try me – Zari scoffs as fight with in-laws over late husband’s property gets ugly

Prior to his death on May 25, 2017, Ivan had a reasonable portfolio of investments, including the prestigious educational institution Brooklyn City College in South Africa.

Ivan named his eldest son, Pinto the official heir to his property with Zari being the custodian and grooming the children to take over managing the property when they come of age.

Opening up on the fight for the control of the estate, Zari accused her in-laws of attempting to seize the property from her.

The South Africa-based businesswoman noted that she holds shares in all of Ivan’s properties alongside her children.

“Excuse you, I am the legal guardian and I have done my job to raise my sons, I have done my job to raise my kids. I know where I stand, I know how I am fighting to raise my kids, I know what I am doing with my kids.

“They (in-laws) don’t know how the kids are educated, they don’t know their medical needs, they don’t know what they eat,” Zari lamented during an interview with Sanyuka TV on Friday, July 19, 2024.

Zari reveals cause of tension amid fallout with in-laws

She further accused her in-laws of listening to outsiders which has only made matter worse.

Zari Hassan Pulse Live Kenya

According to Zari, the in-laws had all been catered for, including receiving monthly pay from Brooklyn City College in South Africa.

However, she suspended the payments after some of the in-laws exhibited poor conduct that necessitated the drastic actions.

Among the issues she singled out is that some of her in-laws solicited advice from outsiders which only resulted in more tension and strained relationships.

The 43-year-old asserted that she is ready to face off with her antagonists while safeguarding the interests of the children she had with Ivan Ssemwanga before death struck.

“My friend, don’t try me, don’t try me. I won’t be a clown in their circus,” an angry Zari declared.

Zari Hassan at the prestigious educational institution Brooklyn City College in South Africa. Pulse Live Kenya