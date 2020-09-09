Brooklyn City College CEO and Co-founder Zari Hassan has gifted herself a new apartment ahead of her 40th Birthday.

The South Africa based Ugandan socialite shared the good news via Snap-chat, where she disclosed that the apartment will be complete and ready for use by December 1st, 2020.

“Just bought myself an apartment for my 40th Birthday in that unfinished block. 4 minutes from home. Keys to be received by 1st December. Alhamdulillah. Only you God!” shared Zari the Boss Lady.

This comes months after she also acquired the mansion she lives in with her kids, following pressure from her Baby Daddy’s (Diamond Platnumz) fans that she should relocate from Diamond’s house.

In an interview with MillardAyo (Last year), Zari mentioned that she bought the mansion for her family. She also noted that she owns other four houses in South Africa, three of which were bought by the late Ivan Don and one by her baby daddy Diamond.

“Nyumba ya Nasseb sio Tatizo, Kwanza sio nyumba ya Nasseb (Diamond) ni Nyumba ya watoto, hata kama iko under his name, mimi nimetumia akili kusema nimezaa na Diamond and looking at everything that is happening lazima kuwe na investment ambayo watoto wanaweza kuclaim. He can claim it if he wants he has the right but mimi naona ni kama ni nyumba ya watoto. So kuhamia to my new house ni probably September because inachukua 8 weeks kufanya transfer of title deeds and all those things. So mi naona Sepetmber nitakuwa nimehamia. Nyumba iko Pritoria, sehemu inaitwa Silva light" said Zari Hassan.

In April 2019, Zari had told off critics that she was not going to move out of Diamond’s mansion, but along the way changed her mind.

“Wenye comment za toka kwa nyumba yetu. Tabia za kuzaa na wanaume bila kutumia akili sio tatizo langu. Nilitumia akili zangu kununuliwa nyumba na watoto wangu (It’s a future investment for the kids).Kumbuka nyumba ninazo 4 apa sauzi. Mwenye uwezo wake aje anitoe,” wrote Zari.