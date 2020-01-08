South Africa based Ugandan businesswoman Zari Hassan has come out to address recurrent claims that she has been buying her social media followers.

In an appreciation post upon reaching the seven million followers mark on Instagram, the Brooklyn City College CEO thanked the fans for helping her get where she is.

She went on to say that those who have over time claimed that she buys her following should do the same and see how it will work for them.

Zari Hassan addresses allegations of buying Instagram followers

The mother of five mentioned that the social media app has strict regulations for users who have been verified with the blue badge, and as soon as they notice one is buying computer generated followers, the management deletes your account.

Zari hassan added that her fans and followers are her most valuable people.

“Thank you so much for 7million i really do appreciate you my followers. You are my MVPs. To some who think i buy followers you should try it. Instagram has very strict regulations especially with verified pages that if you do, they will delete your account instantly. That said, keep the love flowing. Love you back 10much,” wrote Mama Tee.

Buying followers

One of the things that people consider most for one to get the celebrity status tag, is the number of following they command on social media. This has pushed most celebrities to go to the extent of buying computer generated followers to get the numbers.

According to Instagram, however, they discourage buying of followers and they reserve the right to suspend any account that involves in the practice.