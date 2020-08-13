Business Woman Zari Hassan has been named among winners of the just concluded One Africa Awards alongside the African Giant Burna Boy.

In a list seen by Pulse Live, Ms Hassan has been crowned the winner of the Social Media Award at One Africa Awards while Burna Boy got the Cultural Influencer Award for the year 2020.

Zari Hassan's Award

Zari the Boss Lady

“The story of our next award winner is not only an interesting one but inspiring for all young women out there!

Zarinah Hassan, commonly known as Zari “The Boss Lady” Hassan, is a Ugandan socialite, musician and businesswoman, who now resides in South Africa...Her eagerness to succeed and accomplish her dreams are nothing short of inspiring and we are proud to announce that our Social Media Award goes to Zari “The Boss Lady” Hassan” announced One Africa Awards Team.

On the other hand, while announcing Burna Boy’s award, the One Africa Team, showered the singer with praises for always flying high the African Flag.

Burna Boy

The African Giant

“One Africa is proud to announce that our Cultural Influencer Award goes to the amazing Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu Rex, best known as Burna Boy" shared One Africa Awards.

OneAfrica co-founder and also one of the judges of the OneAfrica Awards, Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool commented, “We instantly knew who ticked all the boxes in order to receive this award! His contribution to music and culture saw him win Best International Act at the BET Awards last year.”

The ONE Africa Award celebrates African efforts aimed at achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the world’s blueprint for a better future.

Others on the winners list include;

Prof Salome Maswime- Research in Healthcare Award

Tendai Mtawarira- Outstanding Person in Sport Award

Fred Swaniker- Excellence in Education Award

Dr Brylyne Chitsunge- Innovation in Agriculture and Farming Award