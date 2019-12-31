A few days ago, South Africa based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan flew with her three sons to Uganda for the Christmas holiday.

While in Ugandan, the mother of five shared pictures of her multi-million car collection that included a convertible Mercedes Benz, a Chrysler and a Hummer H3, all with customized number plates with her name.

She also shared photos of a mega mansion she owns in her mother land Uganda.

Zari Hassan comes clean on reports of inheriting Mega Mansion from ex-husband

A gossip blog then ran a story stating that the Boss Lady was flaunting the house she had inherited from late ex-husband Ivan ‘Don’ Ssemwanga who was a respected businessman.

Zari decided to come out and make it clear that the house was never owned by Ivan as the blog said and they should have gotten their facts right.

She went on to say that she built the house with her own money to completion as she called them out for being jealous of her success.

“Get your facts right, I never inherited this house. It was never Ivan’s. I built this on my own from scratch!!!! Y’all can’t stand a person’s success. That’s bitchcrafty,” Zari wrote on Instagram.

Zari and Ivan were married and they had three sons before they parted ways but still co-parented. On top of being married they co-owned businesses they co-founded together.

After Ivan’s death, Zari inherited most of his property and businesses which was according to Ivan’s will and this could have led the blog to thinking that the house was part of it.

Zari with the late Ivan (Courtesy)

Ivan’s death

The ex-husband of Zari Hassan (Ivan) died after going into a comma for two weeks.

The tycoon was undergoing treatment at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in the city of Tshwane in South Africa