South Africa-based Ugandan Business Woman Zari Hassan has added another ride into her parking lot and she thanked her baby Daddy Diamond Platnumz for making the purchase possible.

Mama Tee shared photos of her new Bentley via her insta-stories and Snapchat and later on put up a short video while cruising in the expensive car with her family.

“Asante Baba Tee (Tiffah0 for the Top Up,” wrote Zari.

The Brooklyn City Colleges CEO boasts of an impressive collection of multi-million cars both in South Africa and Uganda.

In South Africa alone, Zari the Boss Lady’s parking lot constitutes of a Black Mercedes Benz E250, An Audi Q, Range Rover Evoque and her latest purchase Bentley.

Ms Hassan Bought the Range Rover Evoque back in 2018 and she said; "Good morning to all. From last year I knew I wanted to buy this car. Been working so hard waking up at 4am at times, even taking gigs I shouldn’t have but I knew every cent will count. I don’t have a sponsor nor am I dating. I earned it, I paid it!!!!When am ready I’ll open up to the next person but right now it’s just me and my babies.”

While in Uganda the mother of five owns the following cars; Mercedes Benz Convertible, a Chrysler and a Hummer.

Looking at her car collection it’s not hard to see why Ringtone was barking up the wrong tree with his car gift to Zari in 2018 during her visit to Kenya.

