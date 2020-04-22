Zari Hassan mocks Slay queens who used to take photos in posh hotels that are now closed over COVID-19

South African based Ugandan Socialite Zari Hassan is busy throwing shade at slay queens who used to take photos in posh hotels that are now closed over COVID-19.

The mother of five launched an attack on slay queens for always accusing her of faking her lifestyle yet they can't even afford to take photos in their own houses during this quarantine period.

“Mahotel yange fungua, we miss some slay queens. Kwani amuruhusiwi kupiga picture kwenu. Wakitoka apo Zari anafeki maisha. See your Life. God bless you too. Me I’m already blessed,” said Zari.

Critics

Zari has been showing off all corners of her house in a number of photos and videos on social media at a time South Africa is in total lockdown to help curb the spread of Coronavirus.

Just the other day, Ms Hassan was squaring it out with critics who wanted to dictate who she she should live her life and spend her money.

A user identified as Ruth Atys reached out to Ms Hassan with allegations that she had not helped any poor person in Uganda during the ongoing lock-down over Coronavirus pandemic.

I'm not a Pretender

“Atleast pretend and give something to the poor people in Uganda during the lockdown and south Africa!” Posed Ruthie_atys.

However, in a quick response, Ms Hassan said that she has always helped where she can and those judging her should first strive to give back before pointing fingers.

“@ruthie_atys I do what I do for my communities and my work is always seen. Question is what do you do for your community? Ps, I don't live a life of pretense. Lastly don't tell people how to use their money, you don't make it for them....” responded Zari Hassan.