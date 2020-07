South Africa based Ugandan businesswoman, Zari Hassan has disclosed that she was a victim of domestic violence in her previous marriage.

In a long post seen by Pulse Live, the mother of five said she was physically abused and it took a lot of courage and understanding for her to say it was enough, and she didn’t have to wait until she was dead.

She pointed out that the reason women don't talk about it is because they are afraid of what the society will say about them, and some just want to protect their social statuses, just because they are celebrities.

Zari Hassan opens up on being a victim of Domestic violence

Zari went on to say that when she walked out of her marriage, many wondered why she chose to leave all the riches while other women were out looking for such. She added that she was called a fool for walking out, but they did not know what was going on behind the scenes.

She called on women to stop keeping quiet on such ills, because their silence only encourages domestic violence to continue. Zari reiterated that putting a stop to such begins with each individual.

Here is her post;

“Mimi ni muhanga wa unyanyasaji wa wa kimwili, ilichukua ujasiri mkubwa sana wa kuweza kujitambu na kusema kwa sasa inatosha. Ivi kweli lazima nisubir mpaka nifike kwenye jeneza bila kusema chochote? Siku zote huwa tunaogopa, hasa kitu gani watu watasema, labda nitahukumiwa au labda nimejitakia mwenyewe au labda sisi tuna mahusiano mazuri kwamba kitu gani familia na jamii watasema. hapana, mimi ni mtu maarufu itaniletea aibu kwenye jina langu. Na sina sehemu ya kwenda, wapi nitakula, siwezi kupata kazi, nawaondoa watoto wangu kwa baba yao, nitakataliwa na familia yangu, nitakuwa mke au mwenza mbaya kwa sababu baadhi ya wanawake wa kiafrika walikuzwa katika katika mazingira ya kubaki na waume zao kwa vyovyote itakavyokuwa.

Mara nyingi nimekuwa nikiulizwa kwa nini naacha utajiri wote wakati wanawake wengine wanautafuta. Niliitwa mjinga. Huku wakiwa hawajui kitu ambacho kipo nyuma ya pazia. Hayo yote yataisha lini, na muda gani ambao ulikuwa mzuri kusema basi sasa inatosha? Hamna muda muafaka lakini ngoja nikuambia kitu, kila kitu kinaanzia kwako wewe mwenyewe.

Kwa sababu kadri unakaa kimya na kufumbia macho kwa namna yoyote ile, haiwezi kuisha. KILA KITU KINAANZIA NA WEWE MWENYEWE.

Zari Hassan

PINGA UNYANYASAJI WA KIJINSIA, PINGA UNYANYASAJI WA WANAWAKE NA WATOTO.

Hakuna sababu ya kunyanyaswa hata kama akiwa yeye ni mbaya au laa, hauna haki ya kumpiga mwanamke. Kumpiga mwanamke kama mtoto mdogo.

Nakumbuka wakati nipo South Afrika, kuna polisi aliwahi kuniambia. Wao huwa wanawaweka mahabusu wanaume wanao piga wanawake pamoja na wafungwa wanaotumikia kifungo cha maisha. Ambapo wafungwa wanaotumikia kifungo cha maisha wanawanyanyasa hao wanaume ili kuwaonjesha na wao ladha ya unyanyasaji ipoje. Huwezi jua ladha ya shubir mpaka na wewe uonje. PINGA UNYANYASAJI WA WANAWAKE NA WATOTO. #SayNoToDomesticViolence”