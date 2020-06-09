Singer Diamond Platnumz’s South Africa based baby mama Zari Hassan has refuted claims that she sent a gift to the singer’s mother.

This was after a Tanzanian gossip page claimed that the mother of five had secretly sent a Dinning set gift to Diamond’s mother.

The page further said that the two (Zari and Mama Dangote) have been very close lately, something that many have interpreted to as Zari planning to get back with Diamond Platnumz.

Zari Hassan responds to claims that she sent this gift to Diamond’s mother

“HABARI... Zari Adaiwa kumtumia Zawadi ya Dinner Set Mama Diamond.. Wawili hawa wameonekana Kuwa na Ukaribu Sanaa Hivi karibuni hali Inayotafsiriwa kuwa ZARI yupo mbioni kurudiana na Diamond hatimaye kufungua ndoa,” said Udakutz.

Upon landing on the post with the allegations, Zari Hassan responded saying that it was not true, and sarcastically stated that she forgot it’s a gossip page that made the claims.

“Uongo 😜, i forgot its udaku page😂,” responded Zari.

Read Also: It has never been the same since you left – Zari Hassan to late ex-husband Ivan Don

Photo Courtesy: Zari Hassan and Mama Dangote (Udakutz_)

The claims come a few days after Zari and Diamond buried their hatchet, after years of not talking directly to one another including children.

Zari Hassan initially claimed that Diamond did not support his kids in any way, but latest reports say that the two are now working on a comprehensive co-parenting plan with their lawyers.

Diamond has lately been sharing videos of himself talking to his children with Zari, Tiffah and Nillan.