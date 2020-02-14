Zari Hassan’s heartfelt Valentine’s Day message as she shares White Rose

South Africa based Ugandan socialite and businesswoman Zari Hassan has penned down a heartfelt Valentine’s Day message to her followers.

The mother of five shared a White Rose on Instagram saying that she is thankful to God for granting her a beautiful life.

She went on to encourage her followers not to be bullied into silence by people who want to define how they lead their lives.

The Boss Lady stated that they can only be responsible for themselves and should not rely on anyone for happiness, adding that the most beautiful people are those who have known struggles, but found their ways out.

Mama Tee closed her message by sending love and light to her followers this Valentines.

Here is her message;

“I'm so grateful for my beautiful life. A lovely family, friends, my business & of course for you my followers. I wake up every new day embracing each blessing from God, for without him I'm nothing.

Owning our story and loving ourselves through the process of living is the bravest thing that we’ll ever do. Never be bullied into silence. Never allow yourself to be made a victim. Accept no one's definition of your life, but define yourself. Don’t rely on someone else for your happiness and self-worth. You & only you can be responsible for that. If you can’t love and respect yourself don't expect it from the world. Because what the world needs is people who have come alive.

The most beautiful people we have known are those who have known defeat, known suffering, known struggle, known loss, and have found their way out of the depths. These people have an appreciation and an understanding of life that fills them with compassions, gentleness, and a deep loving concern. Beautiful people do not just happen. Me and you are one of them, to the rest going through a struggle, it’s the month of love so i'm sending love and light.

Just like the white rose in this photo, there is always light at the end of the tunnel, even in the darkest of days, God still sees and hears us. Amid everything happening around us, just like this rose, we still shine by the Grace of God. So, happy Valentine’s day💕 #PositiveVibes #WhiteRose.”